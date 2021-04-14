Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 28,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,702. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.