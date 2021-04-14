Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $535,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.