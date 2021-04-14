Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 35,294 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

