Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Mary Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00.

SWTX opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.