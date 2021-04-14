Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $250.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.70. 493,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,964. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $2,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 73.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

