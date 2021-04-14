Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.39

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$161.39 and last traded at C$161.10, with a volume of 29280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$147.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6999685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

