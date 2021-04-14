Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.53.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.