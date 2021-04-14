Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

