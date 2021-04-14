Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 310,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.