Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.03

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and traded as low as C$17.92. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 1,678,102 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.08.

The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

