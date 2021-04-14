InterDigital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,516% compared to the typical daily volume of 167 call options.

IDCC stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.