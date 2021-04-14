International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head-To-Head Survey

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.45 $205.10 million N/A N/A Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.95 $17.70 million $2.09 11.96

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33% Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operates 39 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

