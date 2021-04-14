International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

