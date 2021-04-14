InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Quiet Period Will End on April 14th

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units alerts:

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units

There is no company description available for InterPrivate IV Infratech Partners Inc

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.