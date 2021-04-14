Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.26 ($2.66).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

