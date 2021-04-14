Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 2.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,922,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 1,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.