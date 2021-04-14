Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 917.5% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

