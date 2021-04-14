Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

