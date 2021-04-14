Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 77,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,368. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

