Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Stake Raised by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFIG. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFIG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 22,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

