Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

