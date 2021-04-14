Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,761 call options.

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LFMD traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 199,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29).

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.