Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Several research firms have commented on NI. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 146,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 206,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 438,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,313. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

