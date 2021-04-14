Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 890 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Everi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $12,784,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

