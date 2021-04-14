IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

IQE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

