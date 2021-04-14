iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $115.00. The company traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 7033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

