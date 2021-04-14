iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Freestate Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Freestate Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

