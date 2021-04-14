iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,586 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

