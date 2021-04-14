iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,022 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

