iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a growth of 4,809.6% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,755,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

