iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

