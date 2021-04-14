iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $79.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

