iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,329. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

