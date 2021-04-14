iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.43. The stock had a trading volume of 266,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $115.14 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

