iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.41. 21,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,054. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $260.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

