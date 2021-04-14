iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.26. 1,756,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,916,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.