iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.