iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,123 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,703. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

