iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.50. 13,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $144.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.