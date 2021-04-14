iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,826. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

