IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 2.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.16. 98,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 188,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

