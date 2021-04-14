iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.