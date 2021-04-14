ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 591,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

