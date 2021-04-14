Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

