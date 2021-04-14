IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IZEA opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

