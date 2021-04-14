Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,079. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.