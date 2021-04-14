Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. 2,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,517. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

