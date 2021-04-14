Jakob Loven Sells 15,828 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,934,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

