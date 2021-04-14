Jane Street Group LLC Buys 6,860 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

