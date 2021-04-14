Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.65% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

